Pawan Kalyan assures to develop vizag as sports capital of AP
Visakhapatnam: The IAS and IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh are appointed to serve and protect people of Andhra Pradesh or just dance to the tunes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioned JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan. Addressing a huge gathering at Poorna market here on Thursday as part of the ‘Varahi Vijayabheri’ public meeting, Pawan Kalyan exhorted the youth to think of their future for another 10 years before exercising their franchise.
Stating that he doesn’t know to indulge in vote politics, the JSP chief, accompanied by alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat, and JSP, TDP and BJP candidates, assured that he would work hard for the people of Andhra Pradesh and ensure that the alliance candidates steer towards this sole goal of working for the upliftment of the state and its people.
Pawan Kalyan mentioned that people have to script their own destiny and appealed to them to exercise their franchise, extend support to the alliance candidates and make Andhra Pradesh free of corruption, fear and insecurity.
“You have given one chance to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. What has he done to the 5 crore people of the state in the past five years? The state is getting crumpled under the YSRCP’s rule. Let us join hands to wage a battle against Jagan Mohan Reddy and save the state from his anarchic rule,” Pawan Kalyan appealed.