BJP trio lays focus on TS

Hyderabad : As the poll campaign in Telangana enters the most crucial phase next week, the stage is getting ready for back-to-back meetings by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who would address four public meetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah three meetings and BJP chief J P Nadda 3 public meetings. During May 5-10, all these leaders would be on a whirlwind tour of the state, which is going to the polls on May 13.

These meetings assume great importance in the wake of the aggressive campaign against the BJP taken up by the state Congress party headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the action initiated against the Congress by the Delhi police on the reported morphed video of Amit Shah. The Congress, apart from criticising that the Centre had given nothing to the state in the last 10 years, alleges that if the BJP gets 400 seats, it will do away with the Constitution.



Sources said Modi and other leaders will rebut this charge saying that the NDA had a strength of 360 seats and with the support of other parties it would touch 400 in the 2024 elections.



“If the Congress charge was right, by now they should have done what the Congress alleges. We are always balanced but it is the Congress which tampered with the Constitution from day one after Independence. From the first PM of the country, the great grandfather of Rahul every Congress PM spoke of Garibi Hatao and now again they say they will wipe out Garibi in a jiffy. People know the value of their guarantees,” the BJP leaders are likely to emphasise during the campaigning.

Modi will address four public meetings at Manukota of Warangal district and Vemulawada on May 8 and at Narayanpet and at Lal Bahadur Stadium in the city on May 10 in support of Chevella and Malkajgiri and Secunderabad BJP candidates.



Ahead of PM’s public meetings, Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Sirpur Kagaznagar as part of electioneering in the Adilabad Parliament Constituency on May 5. He will address a public meeting in Nizamabad on the same day. Later, he will also address a public meeting at Malkajgiri. BJP chief JP Nadda will address public meetings in Nalgonda, Peddapally and Bhongir on May 6.

