Civic bodies receive Rs 21.18 crore in Chittoor

Chittoor: To meet the essential needs of Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, the government has released Rs 21.18 crore for Chittoor district, according to sources.

As per the prescribed norms, the 15th Finance Commission has allocated the funds to all the PR bodies and municipal institutions just to meet their immediate requirements for the ensuing year. With regard to allocation of funds for Chittoor district is concerned, Tirupati Municipal Corporation has received lion's share to a tune of Rs 6.80 crore followed by Rs 3.84 crore to Chittoor Municipal Corporation, Rs 2.09 crore to Madanapalli, Rs 1.96 crore to Srikalahasthi, Rs 1.38 crore to Nagari, Rs 1,22 crore to Puttur, Rs 1.16 crore to Punganur, Rs 1.16 crore to Palamaner and Rs 1.12 crore to Kuppam municipality.

Collector N B Gupta has instructed the Commissioners of two Municipal Corporations and seven Municipalities in the district to take immediate steps for diverting the funds to keep their respective cities and towns clean and green for combating the spread of COVID-19.

