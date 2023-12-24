Live
Just In
Civic officials urge people to follow safety protocols
- Officials recommend adherence to safety protocols
- They suggested people to get Covid test done as soon as they develop symptoms
Visakhapatnam: With already six Covid-19 positive cases registered in Visakhapatnam, GVMC officials exercised caution to follow preventive measures and ensure adherence to safety protocols, including masking up.
Keeping the ensuing festival season in view, including Christmas, New Year and Sankranti, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma allayed fears among people at a conference held here on Saturday stating that there is no need to panic as the virus may not be life-threatening but underlined the need to follow safety protocols.
Stating that JN.1 sub-variant is not life-threatening at the moment, the officials, however, emphasised that there is a need to follow Covid-19 safety precautions and mask up. Those who show symptoms of coronavirus were recommended to get the test done immediately and self-isolate. “Sufficient test kits are made available for the people to get the Covid-19 tests done,” the Mayor and Commissioner informed.
On Friday, three positive Covid positive cases were registered and the samples collected were sent to Pune-based lab to confirm the variant type.