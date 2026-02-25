Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates new SBI branch

Visakhapatnam: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu opined that the SBI Nimmada branch will come in handy for farmers and industries in the region.

Inaugurating a new SBI branch in Nimmada, he expressed hope that the schemes will benefit the farmers as the bank officials will create awareness about them.

“SBI will play a key role in farmers’ financial transactions. The banks will play a crucial role in achieving the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” the Union Minister said. The Union Minister presented the relevant acknowledgement documents to the locals who made transactions during the inaugural.

The Union Minister opined that he must also have a bank account in his hometown and hence filled up a new account form and handed it over to the bank officials.

SBI Amaravati Circle chief general manager Rajesh Kumar Patil, circle general manager Hemant Kumar, deputy general manager Rahul Sakaria, regional manager Uday Kumar, and branch manager Nagaraju were present.