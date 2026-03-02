Over $200 billion to be infused in creating AI-related infra in India

Over $200 billion in AI-related investments are expected across infrastructure, foundation models, hardware and applications, as the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ concluded with the adoption of forward-looking commitments and strategic partnerships that advance a shared global vision for responsible, inclusive and development-oriented artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Monday.

While Adani Group announced plans to invest $100 billion by 2035, Reliance Industries pledged $110 billion over seven years towards AI-focused infrastructure.

Tata Group announced a partnership with OpenAI to scale AI-ready data centres. General Catalyst announced a $5 billion investment commitment over five years, while Lightspeed Venture Partners announced $10 billion in investments.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, announced investments including new India–US subsea cable routes and a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam. Google will train 20 million civil servants, support 11 million students, and expand AI research collaborations, said the statement.

A key announcement at the Summit was the expansion of India’s sovereign compute capacity. In addition to more than 38,000 GPUs already provisioned under the IndiaAI Mission, an additional 20,000 GPUs will be added in the coming weeks, further strengthening national AI infrastructure.

Notably, the Summit witnessed extensive participation, with approximately 6 lakh attendees in person and over 9 lakh cumulative views through live virtual streaming. Delegations from more than 100 countries and 20 international organisations participated in the proceedings.

During the Summit, India achieved a Guinness World Record for the “Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours,” with over 2.5 lakh validated pledges reaffirming public commitment towards responsible AI adoption.

Moreover, the ‘India AI Impact Summit Declaration’ was endorsed by 92 countries and international organisations. The Declaration acknowledges the work undertaken by seven thematic working groups during the Summit. The ‘AI Impact Expo’ emerged as one of the largest AI exhibitions globally, with over 850 exhibitors across 10 thematic pavilions.