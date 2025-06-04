Civil Supplies Minister inspects ration shops

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar made a surprise check of fair price shops in Vijayawda on Tuesday and enquired about the distribution of ration and services of the dealers.

He along with the Commissioner of Civil Supplies Saurab Gaur visited the shop Nos 10 and 15 in Vidyadharapuram on Tuesday. He personally visited a house of senior citizen and handed over the ration and interacted with the couple. He spoke to the local residents and enquired about the quality of the rice. He inspected the server, stock register.

Later, speaking to the media, Manohar said during the last three days ration was distributed to 62 lakh families in the State.

He said 42 per cent distribution was completed in just three days and stated that the distribution would be completed by 15 of every month.

He recalled the government has assured to deliver ration at the homes of senior citizens aged more than 65 years and physically challenged and so far ration was delivered at the homes to six lakh beneficiaries in the first three days. He reiterated that the coalition government would distribe the ration in a transparent manner and in the stipulated time.