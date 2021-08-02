CJI NV Ramana hears petition on Krishna water row, asks AP, Telangana to resolve it amicably

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana has suggested that the Krishna waters dispute between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states should be resolved through mediation. A petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the Krishna waters dispute was heard in the Supreme Court on Monday. The CJI directed the senior advocates of the two states to decide on the petition in consultation with the two states.



A lawyer for Telangana told the court that there was no need to hear the AP petition as the central government had already released a gazette determining the scope of the board. On the other hand, the advocate on behalf of Andhra Pradesh argued that the Gazette would come into force from October and that the Gazette should be implemented immediately as there is a possibility of excess water will be drawn by Telangana in the near future. He said Andhra Pradesh doesn't want to lose water for four months.

The CJI, which intervened at this time, suggested that the issue should be resolved through mediation citing his experience in the past where he argued on the Krishna water dispute. He said the trial would be adjourned and transferred to another tribunal if any further instructions were required from the Centre. Justice NV Ramana said he was from both the states and asked the advocates to talk to the states and resolve the issue amicably. The next hearing was adjourned to Wednesday.