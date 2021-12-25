  • Menu
CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada
CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. NV Ramana who was accompanied by his wife took part in the temple rituals and were blessed by priests.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. NV Ramana who was accompanied by his wife took part in the temple rituals and were blessed by priests.

Temple officials and priests welcomed the CJI and his wife. They later felicitated him and presented him 'prasadam' and mementoes.

Transport Minister Perni Nani, MP Kesineni Nani, endowments secretary Vani Mohan, endowment commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, Krishna district Collector J Nivas and others welcomed the CJI.

Later in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the CJI NV Ramana at Novotel hotel in Vijayawada. The CJI will attend high tea to be hosted by the CM at Indira Gandhi stadium.

This was CJI's first visit to his native village after assuming charge as CJI in April this year.

