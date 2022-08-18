  • Menu
CJI Ramana to release a book by MLA Bhumana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana arrives at Renigunta airport on Thursday evening
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana arrives at Renigunta airport on Thursday evening

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will release a book 'Sathya Sodhan', a compilation of articles by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, at a function hall in Tirupati on Friday.

The CJI also will unveil the statue of RASS founder secretary Gutha Muniratnam at RASS building premises.

RASS is a city based NGO involved in various welfare activities in AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha for the sake of aged women, differently-abled, children and farmers.

The Chief Justice arrived Renigunta airport on Thursday evening where MLA Karunakar Reddy, collector K Venkataramana Reddy, TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, state High Court judges AV Ravindra Babu, Duppala Venkataramana, Chakravarthi Vijayalakshmi, officials welcomed him. He was here for his two-day visit and he will fly to Hyderabad on Friday afternoon after attending the programmes.

