CJI UU Lalit refuses to hear Special Leave Petition on capital Amaravati

A new twist took place in the hearing on the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court challenging the AP High Court verdict to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is expected that the case will be heard on Tuesday. In fact, the case was to be heard before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit.

