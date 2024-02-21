CK Babu turns centre of attraction as parties woo him

Tirupati: C K Babu has become the focal point for all political parties, except the ruling YSRCP in the Chittoor Assembly constituency. Who is this Babu and why has he become so important?

Babu, whose real name is C K Jayachandra Reddy, is a four-time MLA and currently is in TDP. He has not been very active in politics for the past few years yet leaders are making a beeline to his house seeking his support but Babu is being diplomatic with everyone.

He receives anyone who goes to meet him with warmth, extends courtesies and closets with them for some time and gives them a friendly send off, but is not disclosing what is in his mind.

A month ago, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party founder president C Ramachandra Yadav met C K Babu at his residence in Kattamanchi in Chittoor town. He invited Babu to join his party to contest for the Chittoor Assembly seat. The two leaders held discussion for an hour but he did not give any indication of contesting or not contesting.

The Congress Chittoor coordinator Dodda Reddy Ram Bhupal Reddy along with Chittoor district president Potugari Bhaskar also called on C K Babu and invited him to rejoin Congress. It may be mentioned here that Babu was elected thrice as Congress MLA. The two leaders also assured Babu MLA seat, due recognition and a suitable post in the party. Again, Babu was silent and said he would let them know his decision later.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Chitti Babu also met CK Babu to get his support for the party in the ensuing elections. Babu after quitting Congress, was sometime in the BJP. But later resigned BJP and joined TDP.

The TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sent Ram Gopal Reddy who met CK Babu and asked him to take an active part in the activities of TDP.

Babu started his political career as municipal councillor and was municipal vice chairman who soon became a popular leader in Chittoor area and had won the Chittoor Assembly election in 1989 defeating two powerful candidates Hari Babu and Gopinath of TDP and Congress respectively, creating sensation.

There was no looking back for CK Babu since then. He later won from Chittoor in 1994 and 1999 on Congress ticket defeating TDP candidate A S Manohar. However, he was defeated by TDP candidate Manohar in 2004 but again in 2009 he bounced back and won the election.

Babu expanded his support base to other Assembly constituencies in Chittoor, Palamaner and Puthalapattu and has come to be known as a politically strong man in the district. Hence, all parties are now seeking his support.