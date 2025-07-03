  • Menu
Claim amount under PMSBY and PMJJBY distributed

Union Bank of India Regional Head P Narasimha Rao handing over claim amount to a beneficiary in Kurnool on Wednesday

In a significant initiative to support the families of policyholders, the claim amounts under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Kurnool: In a significant initiative to support the families of policyholders, the claim amounts under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) were distributed to the beneficiaries at a programme at Union Bank of India near new RTC bus stand here on Wednesday.

Regional Head P Narasimha Rao and Branch Manager R Rajani handed over the claim cheques to the families of the insured individuals -K Paramesh and Geetha Mahalakshmi.

P Narasimha Rao emphasised the importance of such social security schemes and assured continued support to all eligible policyholders and their families.

