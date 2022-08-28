Clay idols, Ganesh puja handbook distributed

Visakhapatnam: In a step to contribute its part to environmental conservation and encourage people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly manner, The Hans India distributed clay idols to scores of people in Visakhapatnam. Organised in association with Swathi Promoters Private Limited, the event was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha at RK Beach here on Saturday. Appreciating the efforts of The Hans India in advocating environment-friendly celebrations, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha said it was a step towards conserving environs.

"It is a thoughtful and welcoming initiative of The Hans India to distribute clay Ganesh idols to the denizens. By advocating such practices, the media house aids in working towards protecting the environs as well as marine ecosystem," the Municipal Commissioner mentioned. Dr Lakshmisha laid emphasis on shunning PoP idols and painted statues as they not only harm the environment but also affect the aqua species. The Municipal Commissioner exhorted the people of Visakhapatnam to consider celebrating Ganesh festival bringing in clay idols and join the environment-friendly festival bandwagon. Interacting with the parents, he also urged them to encourage their wards to design clay idols for the festivities. Sharing his views, chairman of Swathi Promoters Medapati Krishna Reddy said that the media plays an imperative part in promoting eco-friendly celebrations. "We have been extending support towards free distribution of clay Ganesh idols in the past decade. The idols are given away not just in Visakhapatnam but also in Rajamahendravaram and Hyderabad," said Mr. Krishna Reddy. Further, he recommended the organisations to take the lead in sharing best practices. The Hans India circulation, advertisement and editorial teams took part in the endeavour wherein the passersby received the clay Ganesh idol along with a 'Vinayaka Vritakalpam' handbook.