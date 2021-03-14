Clean sweep for YSRCP in Prakasam district

Ongole: YSRCP has won in all urban local bodies in the Prakasam district--the Ongole Municipal Corporation, Chirala and Markapuram Municipalities along with the Addanki, Chimakurthy, Giddalur and Kanigiri Nagar Panchayats, with a clear majority. The counting of votes held since morning proved that the ruling party received support from the urban voters in the elections held on March 10.

In Prakasam district, the officials informed that elections were held for 49 wards of Ongole Municipal Corporation, as one ward had already announced the winner unanimously. After the counting of votes, they declared that the YSRCP as a winner in a total of 41 wards, while TDP managed to get 6 wards, independents got 2 wards; Jana Sena held tight in the remaining one ward. In Chirala, the election was held for 30 wards, as the remaining three were unanimously won by the YSRCP.

After the counting of votes, the officials announced that YSRCP won in 19 wards, one ward by the TDP and 13 wards by the independents. In the 13 independents, 11 are alleged to be YSRCP rebel candidates, backed up by the former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan. In Markapuram, five wards were won by the YSRCP unanimously and 25 more through the election. The TDP won five wards, while Jana Sena lost the chance of winning one ward in the recounting. Overall, YSRCP won 30 of the 35 wards in Markapuram Municipality.

The YSRCP won in Addankinagar Panchayat with a clear majority. The elections were conducted for 19 out of the 20 wards in the town, while the election in one ward is deferred as there were no candidates in the contest by the end withdrawal of nominations. The officials announced that the YSRCP won 12 wards while the TDP settled with 7 wards after the counting was completed.

In Giddalur, YSRCP secured seven of the 20 wards unanimously in the nominations stage. For the remaining 13 election wards, it won nine wards while the TDP won three wards, and independent candidate won in one ward. Overall, YSRCP won 16 of the 20 wards in Giddalurnagar panchayat.

In Chimakurthy, only in one ward YSRCP candidate was elected unanimously at the nominations stage. For the remaining 19 wards, elections were conducted. In the results announced, YSRCP won 17 wards and TDP secured two wards.

In total, YSRCP won 18 of the 20 wards while TDP settled with two wards in Chimakurthy. YSRCP swept all the 20 wards in the Kanigirinagar panchayat. In the nominations stage, YSRCP won seven wards unanimously and in the elections, it won the remaining 13 wards with a clear majority.

The election for the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the municipalities and nagar panchayats are scheduled for March 18, in indirect election method.