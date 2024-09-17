Cleanliness drive needs to be organised at regular intervals': Bheemili MLA

Visakhapatnam : Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been recognised as the most powerful country.

Speaking at the Swachh Bharat programme organised by GVMC at Sagar Nagar beach on the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday celebrations here on Tuesday, the MLA mentioned that a healthy society can be built by keeping the surroundings clean.

He also said that the 'International Day of Yoga' has become popular because of Modi's initiative.

Cleanliness drives like 'Swachh Bharat' should be carried out continuously, he opined.

Srinivasa Rao informed that a plan has been drawn up for the development of the 45-km beach between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram.

Further, the MLA explained that entertainment zones, children's play arenas and eaters zones on the beach will be developed soon.

As many as 250 GVMC sanitation workers worked in adverse conditions for 11 days at a stretch during the Vijayawada floods. They were referred to as 'real heroes'. As a token of their hard work, they were felicitated during the programme.

Later, a cleaning programme was taken up on the beach. GVMC zonal commissioner Sailaja Valli, alliance leaders Korada Rajababu and Panchakarla Sandeep participated in the programme.