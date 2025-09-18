Cleanliness should become part of our life: Arani

Tirupati : Cleanliness should become part of our daily life, stated MLA Arani Srinivasulu, calling upon public to adopt it as a habit.

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva programme, he along with Municipal Commissioner N Mourya launched cleanliness and plantation drive at Sub-Registrar Colony here on Wednesday. The duo planted saplings in the park, marking the drive.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the Central government initiated Swachhata Hi Seva under Swachh Bharath Mission Urban 2.0 on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. He stressed that while personal hygiene is important, environmental cleanliness is equally vital. Cleanliness does not mean removing garbage, but also embracing it as a value in our thoughts and way of living, he said.

Commissioner Mourya said the Municipal Corporation is conducting various activities under Swachhata Hi Seva till October 2. This year, the programme is being organised with three themes. The first focuses on transforming neglected, unclean places into beautiful spots, second is, under Safai Mitra Suraksha, will hold health camps for sanitation workers for ten days and the third, Green Utsav, scheduled on September 20, will see extensive cleaning and plantation drives across several areas as part of the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra programme.

Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, State Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, AP Urban Development Corporation Director Vooka Vijay Kumar, Adam Sudhakar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officers Sethumadhav, Ravi were present.