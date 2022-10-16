Closure of bridge causes hardship to commuters

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari): The sudden decision to ban traffic on the road-cum-rail bridge between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur over River Godavari for a week has resulted in causing a lot of inconvenience to the local people.

Early morning on Friday, stoppers were placed at the beginning of the bridge, prohibiting the entry of vehicles. RTC buses and heavy vehicles going from Eluru via Kovvur to Rajamahendravaram were diverted via Gammon Bridge. Some buses are plying through Katheru and some buses are plying through Konthamuru.

Two-wheelers, autos and cars are being diverted to Vijjeshwaram via Dowleswaram barrage road. The sudden closure of the bridge caused difficulties to transporters who had already obtained permits on this route. The approach road to the fourth bridge or Gammon Bridge over the Godavari is full of potholes and is in a bad condition.

Also, the Dowleswaram Barrage Road has become hell with potholes. Passengers were distressed as these were the only alternative routes. Drinking water pipeline repairs are being done on a large-scale at Alcut Gardens, Kotipalli bus stand, railway station, etc. Vehicles coming from Dowleswaram and vehicles going over the barrage should use this road. Due to this, there is traffic congestion and people are suffering. The road will be completely inundated when it rains and as the road is full of potholes, the problems are compounded for the commuters. Due to the increase in the movement of heavy vehicles, traffic jams are being reported at Katheru and Konthamuru.

K Raju, an employee, pleaded for exemption for emergency and daily moving employees. Sivaram, a private employee said that he was working in a studio.

He lamented that he had to travel an additional 10 kilometres on the very bad potholed road to reach Kotipalli bus stand from Kovvuru. Naga Raju from Malakapalli near Kovvur had to come via Vadapally and Vijjeswaram to take Marud to the hospital. Due to this, he reached two hours late. Satyanarayana, a taxi driver, requested that the toll tax on the Gammon Bridge be lifted until the road-cum-rail bridge is repaired and reopened.