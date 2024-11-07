Clothes distributed to flood victims

Amaravati : The Golden Temple Trust based in Tamil Nadu has stepped up to assist the flood victims in the city. Representatives from the Trust presented a clothing kit, which included a bedsheet, towel, saree, and dhoti to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister praised the representatives for their commitment to social responsibility.

Following this, Kalyan Chakravarti and other Trust representatives distributed 5,000 clothing kits to flood victims in the affected areas of the city over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.