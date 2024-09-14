Clothing kits distributed to flood victims

Vijayawada: Complimenting the efforts of the retired staff of the women and child welfare department for presenting clothing kits to the flood victims, NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana and joint collector Nidhi Meena presented the clothing kits to 500 flood victims from various parts of the flood-affected areas in the city.

Dr Srijana said that the government has been extending all necessary help to the flood victims and various voluntary service organisations, employees associations, business community and others coming forward to help people. She exhorted the philanthropists to come forward to help the victims.

Project director of women and child welfare G Uma Devi said that each clothing kit contains a sari, bedsheet, Lungi, towel, night dress and sanitary napkins. The kits worth Rs one lakh were given to the 500 families of Vambay Colony and Ambapuram.

Retired staff R Suez, K Suhasini Devi, RL Annapurna Devi, K Krishna Kumari, CDPOs G Mangamma, P Nagamani, ACDPO Jyotsna and Anganwadi supervisors participated in the programme.