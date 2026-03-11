BenQ eyes strong growth in India, says Hyd key market

Global display technology company BenQ Corporation sees India as one of its fastest-growing markets, with Hyderabad and Telangana emerging as key centres for its home projector, display and education technology businesses, according to Rajeev Singh.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, said India is among the top-performing markets for the Taiwan-headquartered technology group and currently ranks as the third-largest country operation after China and the United States. The BenQ group, which operates across multiple technology businesses including displays, contract manufacturing and semiconductor components, recorded a global turnover of about $25 billion last year and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, with a significant share of its workforce engaged in research and development.

“Taiwan is known globally as a hub for high technology, particularly in semiconductors and display technology. Our group has deep expertise in the display ecosystem, ranging from manufacturing to consumer and enterprise products,” Singh said.

Founded in 1984 with early investments in LCD technology, BenQ launched its global brand in 2001 and has been operating in India for nearly 25 years, with the company set to mark its silver jubilee in the country later this year.

BenQ’s product portfolio spans computer monitors, projectors, interactive flat panels, digital signage systems and smart lighting solutions, with a strong focus on specialised displays for different user segments.

Singh noted that the company focuses on mid- and premium-segment monitors, targeting specific use cases such as gaming, e-sports, design work, programming and entertainment rather than mass-market generic displays.