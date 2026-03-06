Cloud-based printing kiosk introduced at IIIT Kurnool hostel

Kurnool: In a step toward integrating automation into campus services, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool has introduced a cloud-based printing vending machine in its hostel premises.

The initiative aims to provide students with convenient, round-the-clock access to printing services without relying on traditional external xerox shops that operate on limited schedules.

In a press release on Thursday, the IIITDM authorities have stated that the automated system, branded “PrintIT”, has been developed by Andhra Pradesh-based student startup Innvera Technology Pvt Ltd.

The startup is led by founder Guru Aditya Kotte, along with team members M Sri Hari, Thanush, and Vellogi Mahesh.

Designed as a self-service kiosk, the system allows students to upload documents directly from their mobile phones, select print preferences such as black-and-white or colour and single or double-sided formats, and complete payments using UPI before receiving printed copies instantly.

According to the developers, the service has been priced competitively to remain affordable compared with nearby commercial print outlets.

The cloud-enabled system also eliminates long queues and reduces logistical inconvenience for hostel residents by offering immediate printing access at any time of the day.

Innvera Technology has earlier deployed similar automated printing systems at institutions including the National Institute of Technology Calicut.

The company says its technology integrates secure cloud infrastructure, digital payment gateways, automated print queue management, and session-based document handling, reducing the need for manual intervention.

With higher education institutions increasingly focusing on digitisation, such automation-driven solutions are expected to contribute to the development of smarter, technology-enabled campus infrastructure across India.