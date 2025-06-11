CM: Advance Kharif season to shield crops from cyclones

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed agriculture officials to advance the crop season to protect Kharif crops from cyclones. Acting on these instructions, the Agriculture department officials have already initiated the early release of irrigation water to the Godavari and Krishna delta regions.

During a review meeting at the Chief Minister's camp office on Tuesday, officials informed Naidu that water was already released through canals to farmlands in West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Krishna districts. Plans are in place to supply irrigation water to Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts in the first week of July, they said.According to official data, Andhra Pradesh faced 14 cyclones in the last 20 years - five in October, six in November, and three in December. Especially, October cyclones impacted the north coastal region and the East Godavari district.

The Chief Minister emphasised that farmland should remain green throughout the year and directed the officials to adopt a three-crop policy. He instructed the cultivation of summer crops next year on five lakh acres across north coastal Andhra, Godavari, and Krishna delta regions.

In districts like Anantapur, farming occurs for only four months a year, leaving land fallow for the remaining eight months, which leads to soil nutrient depletion. Naidu stressed the need to utilise these eight months for cultivating additional crops. He directed officials to prepare farmers in 141 mandals where water resources are available for summer farming. He also called for promoting fine varieties of paddy that are in high demand to enhance the income of the farmers.

To further improve the income of paddy farmers, Naidu proposed intercropping fruits and vegetables on widened bunds of paddy fields. He emphasised awareness among farmers about constructing wider bunds between plots and said these could be built using MGNREGA funds if needed.

He also encouraged experimenting with aquaculture and horticulture on the peripheries or in between paddy plots.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that HD Burley tobacco procurement had begun at the Parchur Agriculture Marketing Committee, and farmers had expressed satisfaction. Alternative crop cultivation is being encouraged in place of HD Burley, they said. The Chief Minister also enquired about the procurement of cocoa and mango. They informed him that three new agriculture-related services were launched on the WhatsApp Governance – Mana Mitra platform: crop insurance, agricultural mechanisation and MARKFED services. Farmers can now access these through WhatsApp. Naidu also directed officials to go for both online and offline programmes to create awareness among farmers about best agricultural practices.

"We must reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides to preserve soil fertility. Last year, 39 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were used in the state; this year, we must bring that down to 35 lakh metric tonnes. Pulses and millet cultivation should be increased. Banks must disburse loans to farmers within 24 hours of request during this season," the Chief Minister said.