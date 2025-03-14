CM announce ₹20,000 more subsidy to BCs for solar roof top

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 20,000 subsidy to BCs in addition to the subsidy being provided by Central government under PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Announcing the additional subsidy in Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Central government will provide Rs 60,000 subsidy for 2 kw solar roof top and in addition to that the state government will provide Rs 20,000 more, taking the total subsidy to Rs 80,000 to BCs for solar roof tops.