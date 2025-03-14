Live
- Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held in a grand manner: TTD chairman
- GHMC seizes Pratima Hospital over unpaid property taxes
- ‘Centre’s National Marketing Policy is purely for corporates’
- Half-day schools in Telangana from tomorrow
- Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar selected for World Bank Fellowship
- KTR calls for state-wide protests over MLA’s suspension
- Jagadish suspension a black day in Assembly history: Harish
- Aamir Khan Turns 60: Celebrating the Life and Career of Mr. Perfectionist
- Jagadish’s comments against Speaker reflect elitist mindset: Uttam
- YSRCP govt failed to clear ₹2,536 cr bills: Health min
CM announce ₹20,000 more subsidy to BCs for solar roof top
Highlights
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 20,000 subsidy to BCs in addition to the subsidy being provided by Central government under PM Surya Ghar scheme.
Announcing the additional subsidy in Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Central government will provide Rs 60,000 subsidy for 2 kw solar roof top and in addition to that the state government will provide Rs 20,000 more, taking the total subsidy to Rs 80,000 to BCs for solar roof tops.
