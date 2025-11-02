Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 02 November, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Freshers' Day celebrated at Ananthalaxmi College
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 2 Nov, 2025
- Kerala CM declares state ‘free of extreme poverty’
- One crore signature campaign organised
- PM Modi to launch Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to boost private sector-led R&D ecosystem
- SIT arrests ex-temple executive officer
- Minister Janardhan distributes pensions at Kovelakuntla
CM announces grand plans for Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations
- Says a High-Level Ministerial Committee has been constituted to coordinate the centenary events
- The committee members will supervise the arrangements and ensure that the celebrations reflect Baba’s universal message of peace and service
Peddannavaripalli/ Puttaparthi: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will organise grand celebrations to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba from November 13 to 23.
Addressing a public gathering in Sri Sathya Sai district, the Chief Minister said a High-Level Ministerial Committee has been constituted to coordinate the centenary events in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.
The committee includes Ministers P Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, Savita, Kandula Durgesh, and Satyakumar Yadav, who will supervise the arrangements and ensure that the celebrations reflect Baba’s universal message of peace and service.
Recalling his association with the spiritual leader, Naidu said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba had personally urged him to ensure drinking water supply to Anantapur district, a promise fulfilled during his earlier tenure through the L&T-managed water project.
He expressed regret that the project had been halted by the previous administration and assured that it would be revived and completed as a mark of reverence to Baba’s vision.
Emphasizing Baba’s enduring legacy, the Chief Minister said Puttaparthi would be developed into a world-class spiritual, cultural, and service hub, symbolizing the ideals of compassion, harmony, and human welfare. “Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and teachings continue to illuminate the path.