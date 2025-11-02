CM announces grand plans for Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations

Peddannavaripalli/ Puttaparthi: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will organise grand celebrations to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba from November 13 to 23.

Addressing a public gathering in Sri Sathya Sai district, the Chief Minister said a High-Level Ministerial Committee has been constituted to coordinate the centenary events in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

The committee includes Ministers P Keshav, Anagani Satyaprasad, Savita, Kandula Durgesh, and Satyakumar Yadav, who will supervise the arrangements and ensure that the celebrations reflect Baba’s universal message of peace and service.

Recalling his association with the spiritual leader, Naidu said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba had personally urged him to ensure drinking water supply to Anantapur district, a promise fulfilled during his earlier tenure through the L&T-managed water project.

He expressed regret that the project had been halted by the previous administration and assured that it would be revived and completed as a mark of reverence to Baba’s vision.

Emphasizing Baba’s enduring legacy, the Chief Minister said Puttaparthi would be developed into a world-class spiritual, cultural, and service hub, symbolizing the ideals of compassion, harmony, and human welfare. “Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s life and teachings continue to illuminate the path.