CM arrives at Tirumala on a two-day visit

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members arrived at Tirupati airport on Wednesday evening on a two-day visit. This is his first official visit after taking oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Naidu was accorded a warm welcome by Tirupati and Chittoor District Collectors Pravin Kumar and S Shan Mohan, DIG Shimoshi, Special Chief Secretary (Endowments) Karikalavalaven, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, MLAs B Sudheer Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani and Arani Srinivasulu, Chittoor JC P Srinivasulu, TTD JEO Gowthami, Municipal Commissioner Adhithi Singh and others at Tirupati airport. Minister Nara Lokesh also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later, he proceeded to Tirumala by road for overnight stay at Gayatri Nilayam guest house. In-charge EO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others received him at the guest house. He is scheduled to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning and will return back to Vijayawada.

Earlier, District Collector Pravin Kumar held a high-level review meeting at the Collectorate along with SP V Harshavardhan Raju to take stock of the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Later, the Collector and SP conducted advanced security liaison from Tirupati airport to Tirumala and monitored the security arrangements.

On this occasion, the Collector told the officials not to give any scope even for a small incident and make foolproof arrangements for Naidu’s visit. The medical and health department was directed to provide specialist doctors, safe room and modern life support equipped ambulance.

Steps for fire safety and food safety are also to be taken by concerned departments while the APSPDCL has to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The Municipal Corporation was entrusted with the task of providing sanitation arrangements.

SP Harshavardhan Raju directed the police sleuths to make foolproof security arrangements without any lapses. At Tirumala, both the Collector and SP discussed with in-charge EO Veerabrahmam and CVSO P Narasimha Kishore on the arrangements for CM’s stay and darshan. Additional SPs J Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, Srinivasa Rao, DRO K Penchala Kishore and other officials were present.