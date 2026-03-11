CM asks officials to focus on self-financed projects

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prioritise self-financed projects to accelerate development in the capital city Amaravati, emphasising that private investment and strategic infrastructure will strengthen the capital’s growth.

Chairing the 59th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed land allocations to various institutions and progress on infrastructure works in the Secretariat and Head of Department (HoD) towers. Naidu said Amaravati must attract large-scale investments and directed officials to maintain continuous engagement with companies interested in setting up projects in the capital. “Several reputed companies are keen to invest in Amaravati. We must ensure constant communication with them and bring self-financed projects into the city,” he said.

Referring to growing investor interest, the Chief Minister noted that firms such as DLF were determined to invest in the capital region, which, he said, reflects the credibility of the government. “The Amaravati brand should grow stronger,” he added.

Highlighting tourism potential, Naidu instructed officials to develop the proposed tourism project at Neerukonda as a prestigious initiative.

He asked them to prepare a detailed plan to develop tourism facilities across 167 acres in the area. “The project should attract tourists while showcasing Telugu heritage and culture. Neerukonda must emerge as a vibrant and visually appealing destination within the capital region,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the economic potential of sports infrastructure in the future. He said sports could become one of the major revenue-generating sectors globally and the state must take advantage of the opportunity.

In this context, the proposed Sports City in Amaravati has been conceptualised in the master plan with a long-term vision to promote sports infrastructure and related commercial activities.

The CRDA meeting approved several key proposals, including allocation of 80 cents of land for the office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), three acres to the Tulluru Educational Society as compensation, and five acres to the Andhra Pradesh State Institute of Rural Development (APSIRD) under the Panchayati Raj Department.

The authority also granted administrative approval for Rs 2,316 crore for mechanical, electrical and plumbing works in the construction of the AP Secretariat and HoD towers. Approval was also given for establishing the Telugu Cultural Centre at an estimated cost of Rs 119 crore in Amaravati. Naidu directed officials to identify a suitable name for the Telugu Cultural Centre and to establish a large convention centre capable of hosting government programmes and major events. Ministers P Narayana and Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, and senior officials attended the meeting.