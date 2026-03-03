CM asks officials to use AI to enhance efficiency

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure that public positive perception of the government’s performance reaches 80-90 per cent, stressing that governance must be people-centric and field-oriented rather than confined to office desks.

Chairing a review meeting at the camp office on RTGS and public feedback mechanisms, the Chief Minister called for enhanced efficiency across departments through the extensive use of artificial intelligence. He instructed officials to develop an integrated system leveraging drones, CCTV cameras and satellite data to improve monitoring, service delivery and preventive administration.

Naidu asked officials to frequently visit field-level offices and directly address public grievances to improve outcomes. Emphasising proactive governance, he directed departments to remain alert and take preventive measures to curb accidents and untoward incidents in the state.

Referring to recent firecracker factory explosions, the Chief Minister said he would personally visit Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to study safety protocols adopted there and implement stricter safeguards to prevent similar incidents in Andhra Pradesh.

With summer approaching, Naidu instructed officials to ensure adequate drinking water facilities at RTC bus stations and provide comfortable conditions for passengers from arrival to destination. He stressed that commuter experience must be improved comprehensively. The Chief Minister also called for focused attention on ‘Swarna Gramam’ and ‘Swarna Wards’ that are ranked lowest in performance indicators, particularly to eliminate gaps in pension distribution. He directed officials not to repeatedly seek the same information from citizens or government staff when it is already available within official databases, underlining the need for administrative sensitivity.

During the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that WhatsApp-based “Mana Mitra” services have been expanded to 953 services across the state. Naidu instructed them to create greater public awareness so that citizens can effectively utilize these digital services. Reiterating his commitment to transparent and technology-driven governance, the Chief Minister said performance, accountability and public satisfaction must remain the core focus of the administration.