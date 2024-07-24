CM assures allocation of funds for Bhairavanitippa project

Kalyandurg (Anantapur): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promised to allocate funds for Bhairavanitippa project in Kalyandurg constituency.

Revealing this to The Hans India, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu said that the people of Rayadurg and Kalyandurg would derive benefit from the project, which caters to the irrigation requirements of farmers of both the constituencies.

Newly-elected first time MLA Surendra Babu met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati and apprised the latter of the BT project that was conceived during the TDP rule during 2014-19 but neglected by the subsequent YSRCP government. The Rs 969 crore Bhairavanitippa Project which was designed to irrigate 22,300 acres in Rayadurgam and Kalyandurgam constituencies and the Peruru Reservoir Project costing Rs 900 crore which was aimed to irrigate 50,000 acres in Ramagiri mandal in Raptadu constituency were both ignored by the previous YSRCP government. The Kalyandurg MLA stated that these projects were in the last phases of their completion during the TDP rule. Due to utter negligence by the subsequent YSRCP regime, these projects were delayed by 5 years. Both the projects were initiated by the TDP government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a patient hearing to Surendra Babu and promised to allocate funds in the budget for immediate completion of the projects.

The new Bhairavanitippa project is designed to divert Krishna water which comes to Jeedipalle reservoir further to Garudapuram village in Gummagatta mandal and from there to Bhairavanitippa in Rayadurgam mandal. It was earlier planned to complete the project by 2020.

The TDP government also decided to revive the 40-year-old Peruru project which had become defunct due to several reasons. The original source of the project was Vedavati river in Karnataka. The Peruru project initiated by the TDP government and named after late Paritala Ravindra is located in Ramagiri mandal. For four decades, the dam did not get floodwaters. The TDP government had decided to revive the defunct project by diverting Krishna waters to Peruru dam from Jeedipalle Reservoir. The project costing Rs 900 crores is to be executed by constructing a canal from Jeedipalle to Peruru. The project dubbed as Upper Pennar Project is expected to irrigate 50,000 acres in Raptadu constituency.

The people of Kalyandurgam, Rayadurgam and Raptadu constituencies pinned lot of hopes on the projects. The farmers of the three constituencies are urging the government to allocate funds for the projects.

The Upper Pennar project is expected to irrigate 50,000 acres of land in Raptadu constituency and over 1 lakh farmers benefiting from it.

The project also helps farmers in Beluguppa and Kambadur mandals. The water from Jeedipalle would transform Raptadu and surrounding mandals into fertile lands. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project on August 1, 2018 and was targeted for completion in one year but could not be done. However, the completion of the project has been delayed due to the change in government in the State in 2019. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu now gave an assurance to the MLA that he would complete the pending projects in the district.