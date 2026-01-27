RSS’ Hosabale urges people to protect constitutional values

New Delhi: RepublicDay is an occasion to reaffirm India’s commitment to protecting and promoting its national flag and constitutional values as well as the country’s ancient and eternal spiritual essence, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Monday.

After hoisting the national flag at the RSS office here, he also exhorted people to pledge to uphold the eternal spiritual values of India in their lives, fulfil their civic duties and abide by national duty. The RSS second-in-command also appealed to the people to cultivate love and compassion for society as well as affection and empathy for the vulnerable people, and dedicate themselves to serving them in order to protect the Republic of India.

“We Indians are extremely happy because we are living proudly as citizens of our glorious and vibrant republic. This is a very sacred day for us,” Hosabale said, addressing an event organised to celebrate the Republic Day at Keshav Kunj here.

“Today is the day to reaffirm our commitment to continuously protect and promote India’s national flag, constitutional values, and the country’s ancient and eternal spiritual essence,” he added. Hosabale said that protecting the Constitution and the Tricolour is a national duty because they are laid on the foundation of truth and righteousness.

“Today, we must resolve to fulfil our national duty by upholding India’s timeless spiritual ideals in our lives. Protecting our Constitution, safeguarding India’s unity, and securing India’s borders are our paramount national duties,” he added.