New welfare schemes to be rolled out in T state budget

The launch of new schemes in the new financial year of 2026-2027 budget outlay is on the cards .The State Government is weighing options to introduce new welfare schemes aiming to fulfil the promises made during the elections by the ruling Congress.

Budget requirements and the increase of revenue generation were under study to launch new schemes. Enhancements of pensions, farmers’ welfare, financial assistance to women and unemployed would be taken into consideration to launch new schemes.

The State Finance Department has already instructed Secretaries of all departments to furnish the details of the utilisation of funds released for welfare schemes and development programmes .

During the pre budget preparations meetings, the government will seek suggestions and proposals to launch new schemes. All welfare departments have been asked to come up with some proposals to the empowerment of women, youth, SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

The proposal to the enhancement of pensions to Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500 financial assistance to poor woman every month was already under consideration, officials said that recruitment drive and implementation of the promises made during the elections will also be reviewed to launch new schemes in the next financial year.

Officials said the government was not in a hurry to launch the new scheme due to financial constraints. Maintaining a balance between revenue generation and expenditure on welfare schemes was an important factor before rolling out any new programmes. Expenditure on welfare schemes is expected to increase in the 2026–27 financial year. However, generating additional revenue will be a major challenge without imposing a tax burden on the people.

The officials of the state Finance Department said that the revenue generating wings have been asked to find ways to increase revenue by plugging loopholes in the tax collections and also streamline the administration without giving a scope to corruption.