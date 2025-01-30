‘CM assures steps to stabilise red chilli price’

Guntur : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to solve the problems of chilli farmers. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu wrote a letter to him on chilli farmers’ problems on January 12 and again raised the issue at the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday with the CM.

He explained the losses chilli farmers will incur at the rate of Rs 60,000 per acre due to falling red chilli prices. The price of red chilli was falling due to slowdown of red chilli exports besides other reasons including fall in red chilli yield during this season.

He said, following his request, the CM directed the agriculture marketing and agriculture department officials to take necessary steps to extend helping hand to the red chilli farmers. He said the CM promised to take steps to stabilise the red chilli prices.