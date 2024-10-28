CM begins process to fill nominated posts

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated the process of filling nominated posts in a second phase, presenting it as a Diwali gift to the party leaders and activists who have worked diligently for the party.

According to sources within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Chief Minister is expected to announce the names of forty individuals for these nominated positions in time for the festival.

Naidu is in discussions with the alliance parties. This second phase is anticipated to include appointments to prestigious positions such as the TTD Board, temple trust boards, and roles related to caste corporations. Leaders from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are also expected to receive nominated posts in this phase, as they seek support from their influential connections. In a related development, the Minister for Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) Welfare, S Savita, visited the AP Brahmin Corporation office at Bhavnipurani Puram in Vijayawada and Guntur City.

She assured that the TDP government is committed to restoring the past glory of the Brahmin community by revitalising the Brahmin Corporation and implementing welfare schemes specifically designed for them. Additionally, the state government has issued a Government Order (GO) to appoint two members from the Brahmin community to the temple trust boards.