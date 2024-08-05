CM Chandrababu announces Pedala Sevalo program at collectors conference

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of the 'Pedala Sevalo' program, set to take place on the 1st of every month across the state. This initiative aims to engage with citizens and address their hardships, contributing to the goal of a poverty-free society. In addition, Naidu mentioned the upcoming release of the 2047 vision document for the state, scheduled for October 2. The government is operating under a focused 100-day plan and is dedicated to fulfilling the promises outlined in the 'Super Six' agenda.

In a Collectors' Conference held at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of both state and field-level officials in assessing the government's performance. This marks a new initiative, with CM Naidu announcing that the Collectors' Conference will now be held every three months, aimed at promoting governance that prioritizes public satisfaction.

During the conference, Naidu criticized the previous government, alleging that it began its administration by demolishing critical institutions like Prajavedika and tarnishing the brand image of Andhra Pradesh. He voiced his concerns over the negative perception of AP officials in Delhi, stemming from the previous regime's actions which he believes undermined the morale of IAS officers. Despite the setbacks, he highlighted that many Andhra officers have historically held significant positions at the national level.

Setting a forward-looking agenda, the CM declared that the conference signifies the onset of Andhra Pradesh's reconstruction. He emphasized the necessity of a public platform for such discussions, suggesting the potential construction of one if the existing facilities were deemed inadequate. Naidu underscored that it is not just the CM and Deputy CMs whose performances are scrutinized, but also the officials working in the field.

The CM pointed out the severe challenges faced by the state, stating that it has suffered greater damages than during the partition in the past five years. He revealed that approximately 50 percent of government complaints pertain to land issues and lamented the current financial difficulties faced by the state. To bolster economic growth, he announced plans to distribute pensions amounting to Rs. 1.64 lakh crores over the next five years and urged officials to actively engage with the poorer sections under the "Pedala Sevalo" program, with a goal of achieving zero poverty.

Naidu called for the implementation of the P-4 system and encouraged officials to adopt a more humane approach to governance. He urged them to maintain collegial respect and collaborate constructively with legislators, advocating for a governance style that listens to the electorate's needs.