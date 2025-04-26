CM Chandrababu assures Support to Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh

In a recent address in Budagatlapalem, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised that the NDA government would support local fishermen and improve their living standards. Speaking at the launch of the 'Matsyakarkara Sevalo' financial assistance scheme, Naidu announced an increase in the financial aid provided to each fishing family during the fishing ban period, raising it from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. A total of ₹259 crore has already been deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Naidu acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Srikakulam, which has the lowest per capita income among the state's 26 districts. He expressed his commitment to addressing local issues and emphasised the government's responsibility to enhance the income and living standards of residents. "We will implement more programmes to support backward classes," he stated, referring to previous initiatives like providing water to the Erran Naidu Uddanam area and the ongoing construction of Bhogapuram airport under MP Rammohan's leadership.

Highlighting the significance of the fishing industry, Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh contributes 29% of the country's total fish production, employing approximately 1.65 million people in fisheries. He committed to improving educational opportunities for fishermen's children by establishing six residential schools and proposed the creation of skill training centres in local villages to ensure that job opportunities benefit local residents.