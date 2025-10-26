  • Menu
CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions

Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with officials to discuss preparations for Cyclone Montha.

He ordered that machinery be readied to tackle the impending storm and emphasised the importance of ensuring there is no disruption in the supply of electricity, telecommunications, or drinking water.

The Chief Minister directed the evacuation of residents in coastal areas to rehabilitation centres to ensure their safety.

He also instructed that any erosion of roads, ponds, and canal banks caused by the cyclone be repaired immediately. Additionally, he ordered that boats currently at sea be brought back to shore.

