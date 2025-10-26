Live
- India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants
- EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership
- Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete
- George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra
- Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- Pangolin smuggling racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot, three arrested
- Andhra Pradesh bus fire tragedy: Bodies of 18 victims handed over to families
- Direct flights between Agartala-Bagdogra and Agartala-Silchar to boost air connectivity
- Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas
- AP Transport Department Intensifies Checks Following Kurnool Bus Tragedy
CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
Highlights
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with officials to discuss preparations for Cyclone Montha.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with officials to discuss preparations for Cyclone Montha.
He ordered that machinery be readied to tackle the impending storm and emphasised the importance of ensuring there is no disruption in the supply of electricity, telecommunications, or drinking water.
The Chief Minister directed the evacuation of residents in coastal areas to rehabilitation centres to ensure their safety.
He also instructed that any erosion of roads, ponds, and canal banks caused by the cyclone be repaired immediately. Additionally, he ordered that boats currently at sea be brought back to shore.
Next Story