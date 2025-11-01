CM Chandrababu express shock over Srikakulam temple Stampede, calls for better treatment

In a tragic incident at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in the Srikakulam district, a stampede has resulted in the loss of several lives, leaving a profound impact on the community. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sadness over the unfortunate event, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Chandrababu directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. Additionally, he has requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site to oversee relief operations.

The incident has prompted a call for swift action to assist those affected and to manage the situation effectively





శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025



