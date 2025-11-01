  • Menu
CM Chandrababu express shock over Srikakulam temple Stampede, calls for better treatment

CM Chandrababu express shock over Srikakulam temple Stampede, calls for better treatment
In a tragic incident at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in the Srikakulam district, a stampede has resulted in the loss of several lives, leaving a profound impact on the community. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sadness over the unfortunate event, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Chandrababu directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. Additionally, he has requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site to oversee relief operations.

The incident has prompted a call for swift action to assist those affected and to manage the situation effectively



sidekick