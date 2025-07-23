CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP

In a recent address at the Investopia Global AP conference in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his admiration for Dubai, describing it as a country that has transformed desert landscapes into paradises. He conveyed a sense of envy for the UAE's achievements, particularly in the realm of tourism, highlighting the pleasant experiences offered by its desert areas and beaches.

During his speech, Naidu emphasised the strong relationship between India and the UAE, noting that 40 per cent of the UAE's population is Indian. Reflecting on India's economic journey, he remarked on the significant changes brought about by the economic reforms of 1991 and the technological advancements of 1995. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2047 through initiatives like Vikasit Bharat.

Citing the Vision 2020 project initiated in the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh, Naidu announced plans for a quantum computing valley to be established by January 2026. He also highlighted the state's efforts to enhance governance through technology, with 575 services now available via WhatsApp. By August 15, all government services will be accessible online, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices and endure long waiting times.

Naidu concluded his remarks by urging a focus on innovation and technology, with the ultimate goal of creating a healthy, prosperous, and happy society through effective government and private partnerships.