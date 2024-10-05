CM Chandrababu Naidu presents silk robes to deity

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to all devotees visiting Tirumala to maintain sanctity of the temple and cooperate with the TTD. Entire Tirumala should reverberate with Govinda Nama only, he said and felt that all officials working in the TTD should discharge their duties as Sevaks in the service of the Lord.

Naidu addressed the people after presenting silk robes to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on behalf of the state government on Friday. On the first day of Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, Naidu also took part in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

The grand ceremony of presenting the silk clothes took place amidst a celestial atmosphere, with sacred chants and traditional music enhancing the spiritual fervour. Dressed in traditional robes, the Chief Minister arrived at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, located opposite the main temple complex, where he participated in a brief customary ritual. As part of the tradition, the temple priests draped a ‘Parivattam’ over his head and placed the sacred silk robes in a silver plate on his head. With great reverence, Naidu carried the set of ‘vastrams’ on his head from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple through the Mahadwaram, in a grand procession that included the recitation of Vedic hymns and the melodic tunes of the Nadaswaram. The procession reflected the deep-rooted customs and the vibrant cultural heritage associated with the annual Brahmotsavams. Upon reaching the temple, the Chief Minister handed over the ‘silk robes’ to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. He then offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and sought divine blessings.

Following his darshan, Naidu was accorded the ceremonial Vedasirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple complex. He was also presented with Theertha Prasadams, a laminated portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and a memento by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao.

On this occasion, he released TTD 2025 calendars, diaries and table calendars.

Several dignitaries, including Endowments Minister Ramanarayana Reddy, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar and SP L Subba Rayudu, accompanied the Chief Minister during the ceremony.

Among the TTD officials present were Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Joint Executive Officers M Goutami and V Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sridhar and other temple officials. After taking part in the Pedda Sesha Vahanam procession for some time, which is the first of vahana sevas, Naidu reached the guest house for a night halt. On Saturday morning, the CM will inaugurate Vakulamatha centralised kitchen behind the Panchajanyam guest house.