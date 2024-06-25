  • Menu
CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kuppam

CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kuppam
CM N Chandrababu Naidu observing the HNSS branch canal map at Jaldiganipalle of Kuppam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his constituency Kuppam on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

KUPPAM (CHITTOOR DIST): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached his constituency Kuppam on Tuesday on a two-day visit. On his arrival at the Helipad in PES Medical College, he was received by District Collector Sumit Kumar, joint Collector P Srinivasulu, erstwhile Chittoor district MLAs and party cadres.

By greeting everyone on the way, he left for Jaldiganipalle to visit Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) branch canal works. On his way, the villages of Kadiriobina Palli showered flowers on him the entire way.

He later reached HNSS branch canal area and reviewing the progress of works there. Naidu will address a public meeting in Kuppam in the evening.

