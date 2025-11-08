CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges MLAs to prioritise public issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called on MLAs, MPs, and ministers to concentrate on addressing public issues, following a review meeting with the party's back office departments at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Amaravati.

During the meeting, held on Saturday, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of resolving various community problems and urged public representatives to engage proactively with constituents. He specifically instructed them to participate in the Prajavedika programme, where they will be required to receive petitions from the public for one day each week.

Furthermore, Naidu set clear directives for addressing unresolved issues at multiple administrative levels. Problems that cannot be sorted at the constituency level must be escalated to the district level, and if necessary, taken to the state level. He underscored the responsibility of each MLA to diligently follow up on petitions received from the community until they are resolved.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mandated that all MLAs, ministers, and MPs take part in the 'Pension Distribution in Service of the Poor' programme, which is scheduled to occur on the first of every month.