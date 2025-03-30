CM Chandrababu participates in Ugadi Celebrations in Vijayawada

Ugadi celebrations unfolded at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra in Vijayawada, organised by the Language and Culture Department. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu participated in the festivities, where he received the traditional Ugadi pacchadi, a symbolic dish that represents the essence of the New Year.

The event featured impressive cultural performances by various artists, showcasing the rich artistic heritage of the region. Notably, scholars presented the Nagaphani Sharma almanac, providing insights into what the year ahead holds for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The celebrations highlighted the importance of Ugadi as a time for reflection and cultural unity, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the auspicious occasion.