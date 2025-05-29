CM Chandrababu to attend CII AGM in New Delhi tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to New Delhi has been confirmed, where he will participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual General Meeting (AGM) set to take place at the Taj Hotel on Friday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the meeting from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM and will remain in the capital for the night.

On Saturday, CM Naidu will return to Andhra Pradesh, arriving at Rajamahendravaram Airport at 10:00 AM. Following his arrival, he will travel to CH Gunepally in the Mummidivaram Mandal of the BR Ambedkar Konaseema District by helicopter. Here, he will be involved in the distribution of the NTR Bharosa Pension programme aimed at supporting the underprivileged in the village. Post-pension distribution, the Chief Minister will engage with local villagers and subsequently meet with party workers in the area. He is expected to depart Mummidivaram for Vijayawada at 5:15 PM. District officials are currently overseeing the necessary arrangements for these events.

It is noteworthy that the pension distribution was originally slated for June 1st; however, due to it coinciding with a Sunday, the event has been rescheduled for a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Mahanadu, the annual gathering of the Telugu Desam Party, commenced on May 27th in Kadapa and is set to conclude on May 29th. Following this event, CM Naidu will fly directly to Delhi from Kadapa this evening.