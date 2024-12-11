CM Chandrababu to hold district collectors conference today

In a significant gathering for local governance, a district collectors' conference would place today and tomorrow at the Secretariat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The conference will start at 10:30 AM that aims to evaluate and direct the implementation of development and welfare programs initiated during the first six months of the NDA government's tenure.

Key discussions are set to revolve around the Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision-2047 document and newly introduced policies. Collectors are expected to set ambitious targets to guide their work over the next four and a half years. The agenda for the first day includes crucial topics such as the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, resolution of public complaints, the operation of village and ward secretariats, WhatsApp governance, and enhancing a positive public attitude.

Additionally, CM Chandrababu will conduct a review meeting focusing on various departments including agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, civil supplies, forests, water resources, and Panchayat Raj. Another review meeting addressing law and order is scheduled from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Looking ahead to tomorrow (December 12), the Chief Minister will extend his review to key sectors such as industries, information technology, investments, power, human resources, transport, roads and buildings, housing construction, and health services.