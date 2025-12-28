CM clears rejig of dists with few minor changes

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to proceed with the proposed reorganisation of districts, revenue divisions and mandals in Andhra Pradesh with minor modifications, after taking into account public feedback received on the preliminary notification.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister reviewed 927 objections and suggestions received from across the state during the one-month consultation period following the preliminary notification issued on May 27. The review was held at the camp office on Saturday in the presence of ministers and senior officials. Officials were instructed to incorporate feasible suggestions and issue the final notification by December 31.

Based on representations from residents of the Gudur Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister directed that five mandals proposed to be moved earlier should be merged back into Nellore district. Discussions were also held on proposals to merge Railway Kodur with Tirupati district, Rayachoti with Madanapalle district, and Rajampet, Siddhavatam and Ontimitta with Kadapa district, though a final decision on these changes is yet to be taken.

The Chief Minister approved the bifurcation of Adoni mandal into two, citing its large geographical size.

In Anakapalli district, it was decided to create an Adda Road Junction revenue division in place of the proposed Nakkapalli division. Munagapaka mandal will fall under Anakapalli division, while Achyutapuram will be included in the Adda Road Junction division.

Officials were instructed not to make any changes to the proposed Polavaram district, with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters, and to retain it as outlined in the preliminary notification.

Several changes proposed earlier will remain unchanged, including the shifting of Nandigam mandal to Tekkali division in Srikakulam district, Chidikada mandal to Anakapalli division, Samarlakota mandal to Peddapuram division, and multiple mandal transfers in Prakasam, Chittoor and Sri Sathya Sai districts. The establishment of a new Madakasira revenue division and adjustments among Kadiri, Puttaparthi and Penukonda divisions were also retained.

Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Vangalapudi Anitha and P Narayana, revenue special chief secretary Sai Prasad, and senior officials attended the meeting.