CM committed to farmers' welfare: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Sunday said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare and development of farming community and introduced several innovative schemes making the farming a profitable one. Participating in jaggery makers meeting on Sunday, he said the interest of jaggery makers in the district would be protected and no restrictions would be imposed by the Excise department.

He reiterated that the government has decided to eradicate the manufacture of arrack in the district. He said the Excise staff have noticed that some farmers in the district were making black jaggery and supplying it to some anti-social elements for preparing ID liquor. He said Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and himself meet the CM within three or four days for settling the disputes between excise and jaggery farmers. He instructed the assistant commissioner, Prohibition and Excise not to register any cases against jaggery makers on the grounds of supplying black jaggery. APSRTC Vice Chairman M C Vijayananda Reddy, Chittoor Marketing Committee Chairman Krishna Reddy, District Farmers Union leaders Jayachandra Reddy, Kottur Babu, Chinnama Reddy and Balakrishna Reddy were present.