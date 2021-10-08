CM committed to women's welfare: Govt whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's successful implementation of 'YSR Aasara' scheme for the second consecutive year has been hailed by one and all locally on the occasion of the Chief Minister disbursing the Asara amount to women at Prakasham on Thursday.



Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy described the Chief Minister as biased towards women.

He revealed that the Chief Minister released Rs 12,759 crore to women throughout the state as an outcome of a promise he made to the people about the revival of zero interest loans and waiver of loans to women groups. Jagan Mohan Reddy's commitment towards women was reflected in the multiple pro-women schemes he launched also, Ramachandra Reddy pointed out. He was the only chief minister who reached out unto women on such a wider scale in the country. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ditched the women while Jagan came to their rescue.

Kalyandurg MLA Usha Sri hailed the Chief Minister as someone, who had true love and concern for women.

ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma hailed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a chief minister, who kept all his promises he made to different sections of people, particularly the empowerment of women.

District Collector Nagalakshmi also spoke.