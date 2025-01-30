CM condoles Kumbh Mela stampede deaths

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the deaths of several devotees in the stam-pede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The Chief Minister wished for the quick recovery of the injured devotees and conveyed his condolences to the families of the de-ceased persons.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. My heartfelt condo-lences go out to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray to God for strength and solace for their loved ones during this difficult time and for a swift and complete recovery for all those injured,” said Naidu in a post on X.

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early on Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.