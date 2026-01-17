CM embarks on ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ development drive

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of the ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ development plans to transform Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district into a model of sustainable development. He directed officials to implement the plans in a way that improves the living standards of people across the mandal, on the lines of Swarna Kuppam and Swarna Naravaripalle.

Speaking with officials at Naravaripalle on Thursday, the Chief Minister recalled that during last year’s Sankranti, Kandulavaripalle, Chinna Ramapuram and Rangampeta villages were selected for the Swarna Naravaripalle programme. He said the project delivered remarkable results within just one year. All houses in the selected villages were provided with 100 per cent solar panels, achieving energy self-sufficiency and ensuring free electricity for every household.

He said that scientific promotion of dairy farming and expansion of natural farming practices helped increase per capita income by around 20 per cent. Special skilling and upskilling programmes were implemented to improve employment opportunities for women and youth. Welfare schemes of the state government were delivered to every eligible beneficiary with full satisfaction, along with improvement of basic infrastructure as part of the Swarna Naravaripalle initiative.

The Chief Minister said Swarna Naravaripalle was launched for integrated development of the region and to raise people’s living standards. A special officer was appointed to ensure effective implementation. He said all houses were supplied with safe drinking water, drainage systems developed and housing programmes have been taken up to provide homes for all.

He added that special focus is given to solar power generation and installation of solar pump sets under the KUSUM scheme. Emphasis has been also laid on natural farming, with geo-tagging, certification and marketing facilities for natural farming produce to be provided in Tirupati. Farmers have been preparing Jeevamrutham and spraying it using drones as part of natural farming practices. He also said officials were directed to dig trenches in nearby forest areas to conserve water.

The Chief Minister said priority would be given to skill development and work stations would be set up to enable youth to take up work-from-home jobs in their own villages. He added that greater attention would also be paid to improving education facilities.

With the same spirit, the Chief Minister instructed officials to extend the project to the entire Chandragiri mandal and achieve the targeted results within one year. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarfthi Nani, Incharge JC R Govinda Rao, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Susila Devi and other officials were present.