CM envisions AP meeting 100% power needs with solar

Vijayawada : The "Democratisation of Energy" has become a key policy, with the concept of "Prosumer" promoting households as both producers and consumers of electricity. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu envisions Andhra Pradesh generating 100% of its electricity through solar rooftop production, urging every home to install 2 kW solar panels.

Discussing power sector reforms in the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu recalled that TDP's earlier initiatives were initially criticized but later adopted nationwide. Now, the alliance government aims for at least 10,000 homes per constituency to have solar rooftops.

Each household can generate about 240 units of electricity, while average consumption is 100 units. The surplus will be purchased by DISCOMs, compensating consumers.

Naidu criticized the previous government's mismanagement, which imposed an additional financial burden of ₹32,166 crore through tariff hikes, surcharges, and duties. Electricity consumption dropped by 4.6%, and the power sector was burdened with ₹1 lakh crore in liabilities. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) made through SECI became a financial strain, as they couldn't be revoked. Despite these challenges, the coalition government is committed to resolving issues and boosting green energy production.

With global warming concerns rising, the government is focusing on solar, wind, pumped storage, battery storage, and biofuels. A smart grid will manage power distribution efficiently. Over the past five years, the average electricity purchase cost was ₹5.16 per unit, which will be reduced to ₹4.80 per unit from April 1, 2025. Excess power will be exported to neighboring states.

Naidu highlighted India's goal of 500 GW of green energy production, with Andhra Pradesh aiming for 160 GW under the PM Surya Ghar initiative. The plan ensures free electricity for the next 20 years. Solar panel installations in government offices, temples, and farms are encouraged. Large-scale substations will reduce distribution losses, currently at 9%, and surplus electricity will be integrated into the grid. The Polavaram project will add 960 MW of hydroelectric power.

By 2018, Andhra Pradesh was a surplus power state, with per capita electricity consumption rising by 23%. It led in renewable energy, producing 7,700 MW from solar and wind. However, from 2019-24, inefficient governance led to power shortages. The YSRCP government canceled PPAs without planning, making it an international issue. Even at global forums like Davos, the cancellations were discussed. Due to one individual’s ego, the state treasury had to pay ₹9,000 crore towards PPAs, Naidu added.